“He helps me a lot” - Nong-O Hama has fellow former world champ Petchtanong sharpening his tools ahead of Kongthoranee redo

Nong-O Hama brought out the big guns in his preparation for his rematch against Kongthoranee.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will take on Kongthoranee in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai icon said he's spent his entire training camp under the roof of Superbon Training Center in Bangkok.

Nong-O is one best fighters in the stacked camp, and he revealed that ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has been helping him with his game plan for Kongthoranee.

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus has also served as Nong-O's main sparring partner in his training camp.

Nong-O Hama said:

"It’s not just him [Superbon], but Petchtanong also. I spar with Petchtanong because he’s a southpaw, same with Kongthoranee so he helps me a lot."

Petchtanong is one of this generation's most decorated fighters, holding an insane record of 359-56-1 and having multiple world titles from WMC and WBC Muay Thai.

The Thai superstar then had a brief reign with the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship when he beat Hiroki Akimoto for the throne in November 2022.

Nong-O, meanwhile, is considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters to have ever lived.

The 38-year-old is an eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and a multi-time world champion under the Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums.

After reigning over the bantamweight Muay Thai landscape from 2019 to 2023, Nong-O Hama moved down a division and faced Kongthoranee for the first time in February in a flyweight Muay Thai contest.

Their match was as closely fought as possible, with Kongthoranee taking a tight split decision win.

Nong-O now has a chance to even the score at ONE Fight Night 31, which will air live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Nong-O Hama hellbent on flipping the script against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama's flyweight Muay Thai debut was one of the closest fights in ONE Championship's recent history.

Fans are still conflicted on who should've had their hand raised between Nong-O and Kongthoranee, but the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is determined to end their rematch on a definite note.

He said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I promise that this rematch won’t be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments."

