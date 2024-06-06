"He honors us" - Rodtang tells the reason how he and Mikey Musumeci forged such an unbreakable friendship

Some of the strongest bonds in combat sports are born out of mutual respect for one another's abilities and ONE Championship stars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mikey Musumeci have it in spades.

For those not yet in the know, the flyweight Muay Thai world champion and flyweight submission grappling world titlist have developed a friendship that had yet to be seen under the world's largest martial arts promotion.

ONE Championship recently posted on Instagram about how 'The Iron Man' and Musumeci grew to become such good friends, with Rodtang stating:

"Mikey and I respect each other. He honors us, and we honor him very much. He gives me a lot of heart. When people give their hearts to each other, there aren't many words needed."

Musumeci's visit to Thailand was a favorite highlight for many ONE Championship fans as it involved just two of the world's most dangerous athletes living their best lives while fishing in the countryside.

Rodtang, Mikey Musumeci set to dazzle at ONE 167

Fans need not wait long to see the two ONE Championship stars compete as they are both set for high-octane bouts on Friday, June 7, at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mikey Musumeci will compete against Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling contest in a grudge match that has been brewing for almost three years.

As for Rodtang, he will be in the co-main event against combat sports veteran and No. 2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout where 'The Bosnian Menace' believes a win will propel him to challenging Rodtang for his ONE world title.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.