"He was a huge part of my life" - Anderson Silva shares an emotional message for DMX after the legendary rapper's passing 

Legendary rapper and hip-hop star Earl Simmons, aka DMX, passed away on April 9, 2021, leaving behind a long list of mourners. The world of combat sports also joined the rest of the world in paying tribute to the musical maestro, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest from an overdose a week ago.

Statement by DMX family. RIP, he will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/ktQor5tDGV — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 9, 2021

DMX was quite a popular name in the combat sports and mixed martial arts community, as several fighters over the years have walked out to his music, be it to the ring or to the octagon. One of the more prominent names to have done that is Anderson Silva.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in the wake of DMX's passing, 'The Spider' could barely find words to describe what the death meant to him. However, he did manage to say in a few words how important DMX had been in his life and how he was planning on paying him a tribute.

"Well, DMX is a part of my life and I am very sad, because, he's a huge man. Huge talent. And I am sad. I am very sad. Because this man, had a great potential for doing something more and more in this world. For me, DMX is completely different, because he is very charismatic. The talent that DMX had is completely different. He is a good actor, and a singer... I am very sad."

When asked if he saw it fitting to walk out to DMX's music for his upcoming boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Anderson Silva said that he was one hundred percent doing that.

"For sure I'll go using the music because it's part of my life."

Anderson Silva also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram following the breaking of the news of DMX's passing, along with several other MMA stars.

When is Anderson Silva fighting next?

After retiring from UFC last October, Anderson Silva turned his attention towards boxing. The sport has long held Silva's love and passion over the years, even though he has appeared in only two boxing matches professionally.

'The Spider' is going to fight his third boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round contest on June 19. The card will take place at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Anderson Silva made it clear that he was pursuing the sport seriously now and has plans to fight in more boxing matches in the future.