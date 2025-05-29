“He inspires me again to be in this division” - Superlek says Nong-O’s flyweight move brings excitement to the weight class

Former bantamweight Muay Thai king and current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes his countryman, legendary fighter Nong-O Hama's move to flyweight opens up a myriad of exciting matchups.
Nong-O, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king, recently made the move to flyweight and has already taken up the No.3 ranking in the division following a recent win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.
Superlek says Nong-O's decision has excited a lot of people, including himself.
'The Kicking Machine' told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:
"When I heard the news that he has gone down to flyweight, I got really excited I felt like ‘Oh that's another great fighter in the division’ and I really - I still really want to fight flyweight or kickboxing flyweight I just still want to be in that division. So I just got really excited. I feel like he inspires me again to be in this division."
Could we see Superlek and Nong-O face off in the ring sometime down the line? Fans would certainly want to see that fight in ONE Championship.
Superlek Kiatmoo9 says no issue fighting 'brother' Nong-O Hama: "One day it would be inevitable for me and him to face each other"
'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes a showdown with close friend and mentor Nong-O Hama isn't just likely, it's bound to happen. And he has no problem with it.
He told South China Morning Post:
"I think, you know, one day it would be inevitable for me and him to face each other one day. But as he said you know we are all professionals. I believe that if we face each other one day, Nong-O will come onto the ring, and then he will be professional, and I will also do my best. But then, like you know, outside of the ring, we are still brothers."
