"He just came out the blue chatting sh*t" - Michael Bisping addresses recent beef with "leprechaun" Conor McGregor

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has given fans some insight into his latest spat with Conor McGregor, where the two traded stern words on social media following an initial outburst from McGregor.

McGregor's now-deleted tweets aimed at 'The Count' were seemingly unprovoked. 'Notorious', who is currently filming for the movie remake of 'Road House', posted a tweet that took shots at Bisping's movie career, suggesting that nobody remembers any of the movies or TV shows the former UFC middleweight champion has appeared in.

Bisping replied to McGregor on the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, telling the Irishman he should bring his bodyguards with him if they were to ever meet face to face. 'Notorious' used this to take further shots at Bisping and his acting career.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... https://t.co/0LGosmtREj

Michael Bisping has now responded to a fan on Twitter who asked for the lowdown on the Englishman's "beef" with McGregor. 'The Count' revealed that the attack came entirely out of nowhere, admitting that he laughed about the situation:

"Ain't no beef at this end. I don't even think about him. He just came out of the blue chatting sh*t about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro."

michael @bisping CtrlAltDelete @TakingoutTrash7 @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash… Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash…

Anthony Smith suggests the reason behind Conor McGregor's criticism of Michael Bisping is because he's "not one of us anymore"

On the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, co-hosts Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping offered their take on the situation with Conor McGregor and his shots at the former middleweight champion.

Bisping laughed off the situation but questioned why 'Notorious' feels the need to berate others and their achievements, considering how busy he must be with his own ventures.

tbandz7 @T_Lolz #ConorMcGregor Conor mcgregor deleted voice note to bisping Conor mcgregor deleted voice note to bisping 😂❄️ #ConorMcGregor https://t.co/brYFItlSQ4

Meanwhile, 'Lionheart' feels that McGregor's social media spats are due to a void in his heart that neither money nor fame can fill:

"I think he's isolated. I really do. Like, he's super successful and he's got everything he could ever ask for, except for what we have, I guess. Like, a community. You know what I mean? He's kind of isolated because of what he's done and how successful he is and how wealthy he is. He lives a different life than the rest of us. I said this before and he flipped out. He's just not one of us anymore and I think that bothers him."

Catch Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping's response to Conor McGregor here:

