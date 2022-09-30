"He's got everything he could ever ask for, except for..." - Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping speculate why Conor McGregor berates others' achievements

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith attempted their best to analyze why Conor McGregor can't stop starting conflicts with his fellow fighters.

This comes after McGregor, who stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a reboot of 'Road House', threw shade at other fighters who are pursuing roles in movies. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor took aim at Bisping and others pursuing careers in Hollywood:

"All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There’s Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake gyl or Rom com with Sarah Jessica. Bisping, member that show you were in. Ye me neither."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet:

Conor McGregor's tweet [Photo via: @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter]

See the poster below:

Bisping revealed that he was just surprised to have caught a random potshot from the Irishman. During the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"He's got a lot going on in his life. He's a very famous, very wealthy man. I don't even follow Conor on social media. I don't interact with him or anything like that and he's just gonna come out of the blue and do stuff like that. I don't get it. I don't get – not just Conor – [but] people that are in a very advantageous [position] in life, and just feel the need to try and berate others' achievements. Have you not have enough going on in your life?"

His co-host, Smith, believes there's a void in McGregor's heart that all his success and wealth can't seem to fill. The UFC light heavyweight contender chimed in by saying:

"I think he's isolated. I really do. Like, he's super successful and he's got everything he could ever ask for, except for what we have, I guess. Like, a community. You know what I mean? He's kind of isolated because of what he's done and how successful he is and how wealthy he is. He lives a different life than the rest of us. I said this before and he flipped out. He's just not one of us anymore and I think that bothers him."

Check out Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith's comments below:

Michael Bisping began acting long before Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping claimed that he wasn't annoyed as much as he was just confused by Conor McGregor's comments.

Bisping, of course, had been pursuing acting gigs way before McGregor was a household name. His first role came in 2008, when 'The Count' played a minor role in the TV show 'Hollyoaks Later'.

More recently, the Englishman has appeared in prominent action films such as 'Triple Threat', 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage', and 'Den of Thieves'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far