“He just crumbled” - Anderson Silva's son, Gabe Silva, knocks out Ben Davis with a single punch at Misfits 009, fans react

Legendary UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva's son, Gabe Silva, delivered a stunning one-punch knockout over MMA personality Ben "The Bane" Davis in the opening round of their Misfits 009 boxing bout this weekend.

Gabe Silva's first-round knockout win has riled up fight fans, with many flooding X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement about the impressive showing. Take a look at a few note-worthy reactions below.

Twitter user @Anyetye1 shared his excitement, commenting:

"What? He just crumbled."

Another user, @MileHighJatt, commented:

"Bruh what was that. 💀"

In a heartwarming comment, @xlild1zzl3x wrote:

"Love to see Silva name live on."

Another fight fan @izzy_dickinson, wrote:

"Oooo that was clean."

Twitter user @AkashDonald wrote:

"He fell soo slowly... like it was slo-mo."

Another user, @Shadowiscold, reacted by commenting:

"Bro got knocked out by a left body punch. 😭"

In a rather wishful comment, @SALCHlCHA wrote:

"Lowkey if [yo]u let Ben get up, he stops Gabe."

In a spiteful response, @LakersToxico wrote:

"@dazngroup another joke of a match. wth."

In an obvious trolling attempt against Davis, @Sonny_hnt commented:

"Ben was just taking it easy on him, still the goat ‼️"

In yet another troll comment, @C_Hill93 wrote:

"Bad stoppage he was just taking a break."

In a hilarious response, @imugly96 wrote:

"Hot damn, boy dropped like a stripper."

Fight fan @SletKentDome questioned the stoppage, asking:

"Yo why didn’t dude count?"

Image courtesy @MF_DAZNXSeries on Twitter

Starting his fighting career in 2019 as a kickboxer, Anderson Silva's son has since secured an amateur record of 2-1. He made a successful boxing debut earlier this year with a unanimous decision win against Angelo Thompson.

Anderson Silva's son, Gabe, reacts to his sensational knockout over Ben Davis

Anderson Silva's son still has a long way to live up to his father's legacy, but earlier this weekend at Misfits 009, the 26-year-old made a great stride in his combat sports career by finishing Ben Davis just 2:55 minutes into the fight.

Reacting to the win during a post-fight interview, Gabe Silva opined that apart from a half-decent jab and his trash-talking prowess, 'The Bane' didn't pose any real danger to him:

"He had a pretty decent jab... it was hard to time it, but then he started flurrying, and from that flurry of punches, I knew he was going to gas out... But I knew I had him because besides talking, he didn't show [much]... When I looked at him in his eyes, and I was like face to face, like he kind of crumbled."

Catch Anderson Silva's son Gabe Silva's comments below (0:31):