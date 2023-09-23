“He just crumbled” - Anderson Silva's son, Gabe Silva, knocks out Ben Davis with a single punch at Misfits 009, fans react

Legendary UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva's son, Gabe Silva, delivered a stunning one-punch knockout over MMA personality Ben "The Bane" Davis in the opening round of their Misfits 009 boxing bout this weekend.
Gabe Silva's first-round knockout win has riled up fight fans, with many flooding X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement about the impressive showing. Take a look at a few note-worthy reactions below.
Twitter user @Anyetye1 shared his excitement, commenting:
"What? He just crumbled."
Another user, @MileHighJatt, commented:
"Bruh what was that. 💀"
In a heartwarming comment, @xlild1zzl3x wrote:
"Love to see Silva name live on."
Another fight fan @izzy_dickinson, wrote:
"Oooo that was clean."
Twitter user @AkashDonald wrote:
"He fell soo slowly... like it was slo-mo."
Another user, @Shadowiscold, reacted by commenting:
"Bro got knocked out by a left body punch. 😭"
In a rather wishful comment, @SALCHlCHA wrote:
"Lowkey if [yo]u let Ben get up, he stops Gabe."
In a spiteful response, @LakersToxico wrote:
"@dazngroup another joke of a match. wth."
In an obvious trolling attempt against Davis, @Sonny_hnt commented:
"Ben was just taking it easy on him, still the goat ‼️"
In yet another troll comment, @C_Hill93 wrote:
"Bad stoppage he was just taking a break."
In a hilarious response, @imugly96 wrote:
"Hot damn, boy dropped like a stripper."
Fight fan @SletKentDome questioned the stoppage, asking:
"Yo why didn’t dude count?"
Starting his fighting career in 2019 as a kickboxer, Anderson Silva's son has since secured an amateur record of 2-1. He made a successful boxing debut earlier this year with a unanimous decision win against Angelo Thompson.
Anderson Silva's son, Gabe, reacts to his sensational knockout over Ben Davis
Anderson Silva's son still has a long way to live up to his father's legacy, but earlier this weekend at Misfits 009, the 26-year-old made a great stride in his combat sports career by finishing Ben Davis just 2:55 minutes into the fight.
Reacting to the win during a post-fight interview, Gabe Silva opined that apart from a half-decent jab and his trash-talking prowess, 'The Bane' didn't pose any real danger to him:
"He had a pretty decent jab... it was hard to time it, but then he started flurrying, and from that flurry of punches, I knew he was going to gas out... But I knew I had him because besides talking, he didn't show [much]... When I looked at him in his eyes, and I was like face to face, like he kind of crumbled."
Catch Anderson Silva's son Gabe Silva's comments below (0:31):