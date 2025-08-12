"He just finds a way to win" - Tom Aspinall makes bold claim on Dricus du Plessis’ UFC future

Tom Aspinall recently expressed his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis, boldly stating that he would never count him out in an MMA fight.

'Stillknocks' currently holds the UFC middleweight championship and has successfully defended his title twice against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. On top of that, he has an undefeated record of 9-0 in the premier MMA promotion.

In a discussion on TNT Fight Sports, Aspinall emphasized that the South African fighter always finds a way to win, saying:

"DDP, I've got no idea. The more I watch him, the less I know about him... I will never ever think that DDP is going to lose again. I just don't know. He just finds a way to win."

Aspinall also shared his two cents, previewing du Plessis' upcoming fight:

"Against Khamzat Chimaev, though... [he] is an absolute beast man. And if he can get the back control and start that cycle that he does of dragging guys to the ground, going for submissions, punching them from there, punishing them, tiring them out. So, mate, the answer is I don't know."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (13:27):

When Tom Aspinall was inspired by Dricus du Plessis' UFC 319 opponent

Dricus du Plessis is scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Aug. 16. Chimaev is coming off a dominant first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Following the Chechen-born fighter's victory, Tom Aspinall praised him and expressed that he felt inspired by Chimaev's performance. In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Aspinall said:

"The guy is incredible, absolutely incredible. I think to do that to Robert Whittaker, it honestly inspires me to be like that, because you go in there and dominate a former champion like that, that easy, without taking any shots, completely one-sided, inspiring man."

