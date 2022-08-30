"He just gets exemptions, I guess" - Brendan Schaub reacts to Nate Diaz apparently saying "n-word" in USADA video

Nate Diaz has had his fair share of controversies over the course of his UFC career. He is not known as somebody who holds back either inside or outside of the octagon.

On his show The Schaub Show, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub reviewed a clip of Diaz live on his Instagram and commented on his usage of the n-word:

"Yeah, I don't know what to tell you. Yeah, he kinda- he just gets exemptions, I guess. But he did say the n-word. It's not even a headline anywhere, huh. Alright, yeah, let's see what happens. Cool, do your thing, man."

Earlier this week, a clip from Diaz's live stream on Instagram was posted by MMA mania on Twitter, where he ranted about the United States Anti-Doping Agency. Diaz explained the presence of a USADA agent at his residence and his refusal to leave before collecting the required volume of urine samples from the fighter.

Diaz said live on his Instagram account, @natediaz209:

"This man- this man won't get out of my house 'cos I didn't give him enough p**s. I've p****d all I can, my n****... Two more liters of p**s I gotta give him and he won't get out of here and go. DK my guy but you sound like a f****n' suckin' d**k."

MMA mania @mmamania Nate Diaz not giving a fuck while USADA is trying to get more piss Nate Diaz not giving a fuck while USADA is trying to get more piss 😭😭😂😭 https://t.co/s8FDPg6vPS

Nate Diaz faces Khamzat Chimaev in his last UFC fight

At UFC 279, for possibly one last time, Nate Diaz will step inside the octagon to bring down the curtains on what has been a glorious career. He will face surging welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, who has been on an absolute tear since his arrival in the promotion.

UFC commentator and media personality Joe Rogan commented on the matchup and praised Diaz for accepting possibly the toughest opponent he could to say farewell to his fans. Rogan spoke to Theo Von on This Past Weekend and said:

"Nate [Diaz] asked for that fight! Nate wanted to fight Francis Ngannou. Nate is as game as a human being has ever been. That dude is wild."

Chimaev has won five straight fights, winning a bonus in each of them with stellar performances. 'Borz' has only left fans wanting more, and against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, we can expect no less with two extremely competitive combatants.

