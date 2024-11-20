“He just left his neck in there” - Reece McLaren says rival Danny Kingad made split-second costly mistake against Adriano Moraes 

Reece McLaren explained the mistake that Danny Kingad made against Adriano Moraes.

Kingad and Moraes recently fought at ONE 169 with an opportunity to showcase why they deserve a shot for the vacant flyweight MMA world title. Moraes utilized his superior submission skills in the rematch, leading to a second submission win against Kingad, this time being a second-round guillotine.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, fellow flyweight contender Reece McLaren was asked about Kingad and Moraes. The entertaining Aussie had this to say about what went wrong for Kingad:

Trending

"Yeah, I think he did really. Well, his patented or signature move is that single-leg get up and he did that super well in that 1st round and got good position. Man, he's so strong I've been in there with him, and he's like, not “normal” strong. He’s so strong. So you know, the 1st round is quite competitive. It was good. And then he just left his neck in there and got guillotined, unfortunately."

ONE 169 took place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 8. The recent event headlined by 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane becoming the new heavyweight MMA king can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Reece McLaren looks to secure title shot with win against Jarred Brooks

Earlier this year, the ONE flyweight MMA division started a new chapter when Demetrious Johnson vacated his world title and retired. Although the plans could change, Adriano Moraes is expected to fight for the vacant throne following his impressive performance against Danny Kingad.

Meanwhile, Reece McLaren has an upcoming opportunity to showcase why he deserves a title shot. On Dec. 6, McLaren is scheduled to fight interim ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in the flyweight division.

At the same event, number two-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu looks to secure the title shot when he faces promotional debutant Gilbert Nakatani.

ONE Fight Night 26 takes place inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The upcoming event headlined by Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback