"He just looked at me and knew his destiny" - Jake Paul says he saw a different version of Tyron Woodley in their non-public face off

Jake Paul remains confident about his chances against Tyron Woodley. While many have claimed that Woodley will be Paul's toughest test to date, 'The Problem Child' himself thinks he will knock Woodley out with a right hand.

During a recent edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake Paul detailed his non-public face-off against Woodley. Paul claimed he saw a different version of Woodley, one that the former felt knew would get knocked out with a big right hand.

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list.



August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

'The Problem Child' also said that Woodley was possibly wearing lifts in his shoes during their public face-off. Apparently, the former UFC welterweight champion looked shorter during the second time he came face-to-face with Jake Paul.

"We did a little face-off while we were doing a photoshoot for like the assets for the posters and no one was there besides our teams. There was no media and it wasn't for the public to see and I saw a different Tyron than I saw at the public face-off. I saw a Tyron who sort of looked me in my face, in my eyes, and saw me with my shirt off and I'm pretty sure he was wearing lifts in the public face-off. Because when we faced off for the second time, much shorter guy."

Jake Paul remains confident in his chances of beating Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul believes in his chances of knocking out Tyron Woodley on August 28th. The social media influencer believes that deep down, Woodley knows his destiny and also briefly spoke on the former UFC fighter's physique.

"We're about the same weight, he's beefy, he's thick. So we're both gonna be cutting down like 190 but I just saw a guy who was like, I think he just looked at me and knew his destiny. He knew the big right hand is going to come crack him in the skull and knock him out. I saw it in his eyes man, I saw it deep down."

In his fourth professional bout, Jake Paul will be fighting the former UFC welterweight champion. The pair engaged in a confrontation moments before Paul's fight against Woodley's close friend Ben Askren a few months ago.

Edited by Avinash Tewari