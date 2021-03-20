"He just lost a fight where he got beat up on the feet" - UFC middleweight Kevin Holland refuses to talk about a recently-beaten Israel Adesanya 

Kevin Holland has absolutely no interest in talking about UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya anymore.

Previously, the surging 185-pounder was quite visibly excited about the prospect of fighting the middleweight king. He even agreed with Daniel Cormier that a trash-talk fight between the two would be immensely entertaining.

However, things have taken a turn since Israel Adesanya moved up a division to fight for the light heavyweight championship. Adesanya lost to Jan Blachowicz in his quest for the 'Champ-Champ' status. Appearing tired of answering questions about 'The Last Stylebender', Kevin Holland made it clear once and for all what he truly thinks of Israel Adesanya:

"I don't wanna talk about Israel Adesanya, you know what I mean. You guys always wanna talk about Israel Adesanya. He just lost... he just lost a fight where he got beat up on the feet and he's supposed to be the best striker in the sport. And then he got taken down and beat up there. You guys don't talk about that but you guys talk about him stepping up a weightclass and him doing this and doing that..."

Kevin Holland on Israel Adesanya: He's not the 185 champ

This is certainly not the first time Kevin Holland has asked fans to re-consider the status of Israel Adesanya in the 185-pounds division. Bizarre as it sounds, Kevin Holland has claimed that because Israel Adesanya moved up a weightclass and lost, he does not deserve to the middleweight champion anymore. Holland believes the 185 lbs. belt should be considered vacated at the moment.

Kevin Holland has even gone ahead and said that Israel Adesanya is "just another guy swimming in the middleweight division," which now belongs to him.

While Kevin Holland's claim about Israel Adesanya not being worthy of the championship anymore should be taken with a grain of salt, there is no question that he has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division.

Currently ranked at no. 10 in the weightclass, 'Trailblazer' is the proud owner of a five-fight win streak at the moment. Having fought and won five times just last year, Kevin Holland is now set to face Derek Brunson in the main event of Saturday night's UFC card.