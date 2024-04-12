"He just says things that I'm not expecting" - Megan Olivi name-drops fighters who tend to make her laugh during a broadcast

Of all the fighters that she has spoken to as a UFC reporter, Megan Olivi named the two fighters she believed to be the most likely to make her laugh.

Speaking to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports on the 'My Mom's Basement' YouTube channel, Olivi named Ian Machado Garry and Paddy Pimblett as the two fighters who make her laugh the most in interviews. Olivi cited the fighters' spontaneity and unpredictable comments as the primary reason.

Olivi said:

"Ian Garry always kind of cracks me up. He just says things that I'm not expecting. I think Paddy [Pimblett] is always a good time in an interview [as well]. It's sometimes random people too, and you're like 'Wait, I didn't know you were this hilarious.'"

Olivi continued, naming former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as 'lowkey super funny' while recalling the comedic humor of UFC 300 headliner Alex Pereira. Olivi said:

"[Alex Pereira is] actually so funny. He was cracking jokes in our fighter meeting just before at Daniel Cormier's expense. It was so great. He's actually super hilarious. It's these very stoic guys that can turn it on when least expect it."

During the conversation, Olivi would also preview UFC 300 as a part of the event broadcast team on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Olivi has long been a staple of the UFC media coverage team and will once again be in the T-Mobile Arena for the promotion's biggest event to date.

Megan Olivi names the fight she is looking forward to the most on UFC 300

As a part of her conversation with Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox, Megan Olivi named the fight that she is eyeing the most on the upcoming UFC 300 fight card. As a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada — the host city of UFC 300 — Olivi named the UFC debut of Kayla Harrison facing former champion Holly Holm as the fight she believes is the most overlooked.

Olivi stated the fight's importance to women's MMA and the impact it may have as her reasoning for believing it will captivate the audience.

Just days out from the iconic event, Olivi would also mention her favorite food locations and hangout spots in Las Vegas.

