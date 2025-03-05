“He should just strive to get all the belts” - Johan Ghazali believes two-sport king Superlek can conquer more striking divisions

Superlek Kiatmoo9 already has two belts, but if you ask Johan Ghazali, that's not nearly enough. The Thai striking superstar is currently reigning as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, but Ghazali, with the confidence of someone who has trained alongside the legend, believes Superlek deserves more than just two golds.

"Maybe he should just strive to get all the belts and keep hold of what he has." Ghazali said.

Superlek is slated to go up against Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane, who took interim gold in an upset victory against Nico Carrillo. It was an unexpected outcome, with the towering fighter knocking the 'King of the North' out in the opening round of their match.

"I would say fight Nico next actually," Ghazali said. "But, you know, Nabil ruined that. So I feel just keep the belts as long as he can. Maybe he can go for kickboxing, bantamweight. Yeah, Jonathan Haggerty holds that belt. So I think yeah, why not."

Johan Ghazali says Superlek's bulletproof run is a reminder to every fighter that "there's levels to this game"

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has an impressive roster of people he's beaten, with some of the names in his list being ONE 172 headliners Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, Nabil Anane, who features in the same card, and Jonathan Haggery. The Thai standout is so good that he's making elite competition appear ordinary.

Johan Ghazali sees it as a glowing sign that people should take note of: There are levels to this game, and Superlek is at the very top.

"Yeah, exactly that. Superlek's different, man," Ghazali said. "He's up there and even when he's up against the very best guys, he always reminds everyone that there's levels to this game."

The Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs Nabil Anane unification showdown is one of five title matches that feature on the stacked ONE 172 card. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Buy tickets here to watch live, or catch the action via livestream on watch.onefc.com.

