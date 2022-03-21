"He just tries to come in and knock your head off” – Jarred Brooks explains why Lito Adiwang will beat Jeremy Miado at ONE X

Jarred Brooks has an interesting story and relationship with Lito Adiwang. It's one that stems from pure unadulterated trash talk to that of friendly professionalism.

Brooks and Adiwang went at it for months in multiple media interviews before their strawweight fight in October 2021. However, the two eventually developed a sort of 'bromance' during a virtual press conference.

This unlikely friendship made 'The Monkey God' somewhat of a mystic and he even recently picked Adiwang to get his hand raised at ONE X against Jeremy Miado.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the strawweight contender said:

“I think that Miado is tricky as far as on the ground, but I haven't seen him against like super, super high-quality opponents. But Adiwang has real power. So Miado's going to be doing a lot of output. While Lito is just like, you know, how Lito is. He just tries to come in and knock your head off. I would say Lito."

While it was Adiwang’s Team Lakay stablemate, ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio, who has become the target of the American’s trash talk in the past, the 'Thunder Kid' took it personally and clapped back at the UFC veteran.

It wasn’t until the two met virtually in a press conference that the air was cleared and a friendship started to take shape. Since facing off against each other, the two fighters have been nothing but respectful towards each other.

Brooks looking forward to important strawweight clash

Brooks, who beat Adiwang in October 2021, is ranked No.2 in the strawweight division. The upcoming showdown between Adiwang and Miado, two Filipinos at the top of their game, could further shake up the rankings.

Adiwang (13-4) is No.5 in the division, taking the spot from former world champion Alex Silva, who recently lost to Adrian Mattheis at ONE: Lights Out. Miado, meanwhile, (10-4) has won three of his last four fights via knockout.

The two Filipinos have 12 KO/TKOs between them. The winner between the two could very well move further up the rankings. Further discussing the clash, Brooks told ONE:

“Man, I actually like both of those guys. Miado, he'd be up in the hotels, we're fighting on the same fight card when I was fighting Lito. And, you know, he started following me on Instagram. I followed him back. He seems like a really nice guy. And he has a lot of really good capabilities as well. I'm super excited for that fight... I called it on Twitter. I called it on Twitter like three months ago. I was like, Miado versus Adiwang, and they made it."

Tune in to ONE X on March 26 to see if Brooks' prediction comes true.

Edited by Harvey Leonard