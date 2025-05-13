“He kept pushing” - Superbon impressed by Nong-O’s resilience to weather KO scare from Kongthoranee

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand was more than impressed by what he had witnessed from close friend, former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama in the latter's most recent fight.

Nong-O weathered an early storm from no.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video to come roaring back and win via three-round unanimous decision.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 31 official post-event press conference, Superbon talked about Nong-O's resilience.

The Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"I think Nong-O did better in almost all three rounds, but he just made a mistake and got wobbled [in round two]. But because he was more determined, their weapons were equally powerful, but Nong-O was more determined, so he kept pushing."

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O Hama feeling strong at flyweight after Kongthoranee victory at ONE Fight Night 31: "I can fight everyone"

The legendary Nong-O Hama turned in a vintage performance, defeating Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, the ONE Championship no.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

After the fight, Nong-O told Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring:

"I feel good! First of all, thank you ONE Championship. Once again you gave me the rematch with Kongthoranee again, and then I can win today."

Nong-O added:

"He’s more stronger in this fight. But it didn’t matter to me because everyday, we train hard. Now, I’m 38 but I can fight these young people. I can fight everyone in flyweight now."

