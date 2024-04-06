“He would have kicked my bu*t” - UFC legend Georges St-Pierre reacts to old video of him dominating NHL’s “king enforcer” on the mats

Georges St-Pierre recently reacted to an old video of himself dominating an NHL enforcer on the wrestling mats at his gym.

The former two-division UFC champion shared the footage on his X account, which shows him wrestling then-Montreal Canadiens forward Georges Laraque, who was one of the most feared enforcers in the NHL during his career. Although the role isn't as prevalent in today's game, the enforcer was an important role at the time as they were relied upon to fight and protect their star players.

Laraque was 6ft 3 and weighed 260-pounds during that point in his career, while 'GSP' was the reigning welterweight champion and likely weighed slightly over 180-pounds. The Canadian MMA legend shared his thoughts on the wrestling session and mentioned that the outcome would have been much different had they been wearing skates and fighting on an NHL rink:

"Throwback to a fun challenge I had with my friend [Georges Laraque] who was the king enforcer in the NHL. However, I wouldn't have wanted to fight with him on the ice, because he would have kicked my bu*t."

Georges St-Pierre's video was significant as it demonstrated that size and strength aren't everything and that proper technique was the difference maker in a wrestling competition.

How did former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque react to Georges St-Pierre dominating him in wrestling?

Georges Laraque wasn't upset about being dominated by Georges St-Pierre in their wrestling session and instead heaped praise for MMA fighters.

During the aforementioned video, the longtime NHL enforcer noted that the wrestling session was exhausting and mentioned that he believed that it would be difficult if he were to compete against a heavyweight:

"That's [wrestling against St-Pierre] much harder than a hockey game and our NHL fights. It's unbelievable. I couldn't imagine fighting someone my own size. For his size, he's stronger than me, it was unbelievable."

Check out this video of Georges Laraque fighting in the NHL below:

