"He knees from jab range" - Fans in disbelief with Nabil Anane's crazy use of his length and range with his piercing knee strikes

Nabil Anane has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in ONE Championship, and much of his meteoric rise can be credited to his extraordinary physical attributes.
At just 21 years old, the towering 6-foot-4 Thai-Algerian prodigy boasts a frame rarely seen in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, which has a limit of 145 pounds. His height and reach have proven to be significant advantages, allowing him to dictate distance and land pinpoint strikes with fight-ending potential.
Armed with explosive power, Anane has compiled a stellar 7-1 record in the world's largest martial arts organization, with three of those victories coming by way of brutal knockouts.
Recently, the promotion made a trip down memory lane with an Instagram reel, underscoring Anane's sheer dominance he brings to the ring.
Supporters and pundits alike continue to marvel at how effortlessly Anane maximizes his size and athleticism, turning him into a tough equation to solve:
2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for Nabil Anane
So far in 2025, Nabil Anane has made it clear that he's not just a rising star — he's a serious threat in ONE Championship's bantamweight Muay Thai bracket.
He kicked off the year with a spectacular upset at ONE 170 back in January, where he floored Nico Carrillo three times in the first round en route to a TKO victory to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.
Anane followed that performance with another statement win at ONE 172 two months later, earning a dominant unanimous decision win over Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their highly anticipated rematch — a measure of redemption after a previous loss to the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion nearly two years ago.