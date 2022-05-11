×
"He knows how to behave like a champion" - Teddy Atlas impressed with Charles Oliveira's performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Teddy Atlas (Left) and Charles Oliveira (Right) (Images courtesy of @teddy_atlas Instagram and Getty)
Apratim Banerjee
Modified May 11, 2022 02:26 AM IST
Teddy Atlas recently stated that Charles Oliveira knows how to behave like a champion.

The boxing trainer was in awe of the Brazilian's performance at UFC 274. Atlas believes that 'Do Bronx' has always been a championship caliber fighter skillwise. However, the Brazilian has developed the behavior of a champion as well and that was a huge factor behind him winning the title at UFC 274.

While speaking on The Fight with Teddy Atlas show, here's what Atlas stated:

"Oliveira has gotten to the point where he knows how to behave like a champion. Which is the most important part of this equation, about being top in anything. Being a pro, whatever you want to define it as. We're defining it right now being a champion and the behavior that's connected to that. For me, that's where he won the fight."

Watch Teddy Atlas talk about Charles Oliveira:

Oliveira earned a first-round submission win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. It was an absolutely phenomenal performance from 'Do Bronx'. However, he went through a difficult build-up to the contest.

The 32-year-old missed the lightweight title fight weight limit by half a pound and was subsequently stripped of the belt. Despite that, he gave the fans a show and managed to earn a finish against a top opponent like 'The Highlight'.

Oliveira is now the No.1 contender for the lightweight division and will fight next for the vacant title.

Charles Oliveira is on the verge of making lightweight history

Oliveira is currently on a 11-fight winning streak. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson share the record for the highest winning streak in the lightweight division with 12 wins each.

'Do Bronx' has managed to finish 10 out of his last 11 fights. He has defeated the likes of Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and more. Apart from 'El Cucuy', he has finished every other opponent.

With yet another win, he can draw level with Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, both of whom are considered the best lightweights ever in the UFC.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Oliveira in the UFC. Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are all options as potential next opponents for the former champion.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

