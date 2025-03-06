“He knows what to do” - Johan Ghazali says Tawanchai’s cerebral fight IQ will be the difference vs Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Johan Ghazali believes Tawanchai PK Saenchai's superior fight IQ will be the difference-maker against former two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri.

In one of five massive title fights scheduled for ONE Championship's loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday, March 23, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai will square off with Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

It will be Tawanchai's second appearance of 2025 after scoring a sensational second-round knockout against Superbon at ONE 170 in January.

Looking ahead to the Thai's return to the Circle inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Johan Ghazali shared what he believes is the Thai's best weapon.

"His fight IQ. His intelligence," Ghazali told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "He’s very smart, you know. In every fight, you see him switch game plans in between rounds. I don’t think he even needs to listen to his corner, you get what I mean? He knows what to do."

Tawanchai faces his toughest yet in eight-ounce gloves at ONE 172

The PK Saenchai Muaythai Gym athlete goes into ONE 172 riding an incredible nine-fight win streak, including victories over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Petchmorakot in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

He'll go into his first shot at 26 pounds of kickboxing gold with wins over Davit Kiria and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in eight-ounce gloves.

But if Tawanchai hopes to leave The Land of the Rising Sun as a two-sport ONE world champion, he'll have to go through one of his toughest tests to date against Masaaki Noiri.

As a former welterweight and super lightweight champion under the K-1 banner in his native Japan, Noiri has built an impressive resume that includes 50 career wins with 26 by KO/TKO.

In January, he scored his first victory under the ONE Championship banner, finishing Shakir Al-Tekrereeti 14 seconds into the second stanza.

Who comes out on top and leaves Japan as the new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

