“He knows my game” - Denice Zamboanga credits older brother for guiding her MMA career

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is one of the best female mixed martial artists on the planet today.
But she didn't just build her career from scratch on her own. Zamboanga credits her older brother, former ONE Championship fighter Drex 'T-Rex' Zamboanga, for helping guide her all these years.
Speaking to Carlo Perruzza in a recent interview, Zamboanga talked about her brother Drex's influence on her career.
'The Menace' said:
"Actually, it's really great to have a family member, especially my brother, to be on my side since I started mixed martial arts. And of course, like he knows my game, he knows how to do, how to adjust my training and everything. So it's really pretty cool to have a brother like that."
Needless to say, Zamboanga is a massive star in ONE Championship today, and one of the most beloved fighters to come out of the Philippines.
Denice Zamboanga still hopes to face Stamp Fairtex soon: "Hopefully she will recover and we can face each other"
'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is holding out hope that she and Stamp Fairtex will eventually meet in the Circle soon to settle the score.
Zamboanga detailed her lengthy path to the atomweight crown. She told Carlo Perruzza:
"At first, like I think 2019 - I'm not sure like 2019 - ONE Championship announced that I'm going to fight for the championship, which is Angela Lee. That time she's the champion. And then there's a delay coming into the championship, then there's a grand prix, and then you know there's a lot of process on that. There's a lot of delay since 2019. And then when the time comes that I'm going to fight with Stamp, I don't know what's happening. I think there's a curse or something about our match because it didn't happen. It's like the fourth time it didn't happen. So hopefully she will recover and we can face each other soon."
