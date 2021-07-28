"He knows I'm coming for him" - Colby Covington says he will fight Dustin Poirier after beating Kamaru Usman in the rematch

According to Colby Covington, a fight against Dustin Poirier is the only fight that would make sense to him after his rematch against Kamaru Usman.

During his recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington confidently claimed he would destroy Usman on November 6th at Madison Square Garden. Following a win over the reigning UFC welterweight champion, 'Chaos' seems determined to shift his focus towards Poirier.

"Guys, there's only one fight to make after I absolutely destroy Marty Fakenewsman and dump him on his head and give him a wedgie live in Madison Square Garden, November 6th. The only fight to make is me and Dustin 'The Soy boy', that's the only fight guys. Him and his family they are Louisiana swamp trash."

Marty looked like trash, but it’s not like you have to be any good to beat @GamebredFighter. What’s that now 20 losses? Backstabbing bum. #ufc261 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 25, 2021

Colby Covington further went off on Poirier, stating he is a "fake nice guy." 'Chaos' also took shots at his former teammate by calling him a dirtbag and stating that Poirier will be exposed.

"He's a fake nice guy off-camera, he's a piece of sh*t off camera. I've seen this guy, I know how he is, I've seen how he treats other people. He's a piece of sh*t, he's a dirtbag, I'm gonna expose him. He said he's on-site, I thought he was on-site guys, why is he quiet now? Because he knows I'm coming for him."

Watch Colby Covington's interview below:

Colby Covington has been taking constant shots at Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier used to be training partners at American Top Team before 'Chaos' had a fallout with the gym. Since then, not only has Covington been taking shots at his arch-rival Jorge Masvidal, who also trains at ATT, but has been firing shots at Poirier.

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️ #AndNew #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EMMFwC2b4E — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 6, 2021

In the lead-up to Poirier's third fight against Conor McGregor, Covington released sparring footage of 'Diamond' dropping another fighter in training. The UFC welterweight has also taken multiple shots at Poirier's family in the past, much like the one in his latest rant.

