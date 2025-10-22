"He lacks variety in weapons" - Superbon says Masaaki Noiri too one-dimensional ahead of ONE 173 showdown

Superbon isn't just confident about facing Masaaki Noiri – he believes he's identified a critical flaw in the Japanese challenger's game.The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion squares off against the interim champion in a world title unification bout that headlines ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.During an exclusive exchange with ONE Championship ahead of their massive showdown, the 35-year-old Thai striking icon broke down what he sees as Noiri's primary weakness heading into their scrap.&quot;His weakness, meanwhile, I think he lacks variety in weapons. He doesn't have that much adaptability. He fights quite straightforwardly. So, that is not challenging to handle,&quot; he said.The Superbon Training Camp founder has faced the sport's best throughout his decorated career, and he seems confident his ability to adapt mid-fight will exploit Noiri's perceived one-dimensional approach.Fight fans eager to witness this world title unification can grab their tickets here. Those tuning in from around the world can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing details in their region. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMasaaki Noiri is gunning to stun Superbon in TokyoMasaaki Noiri believes he holds the key to overcoming the ever-tricky Thai megastar inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.The Team Vasileus affiliate, teammates with fellow ONE warriors Takeru Segawa and Yuki Yoza, had this to say during a separate interview with the world's largest martial arts organization:&quot;I'm going to fight the best in the world, Superbon. I have a belt, but this is the interim champion belt. So, I will beat the best and I will be the official world champion of this division.&quot;Their main event matchup at ONE 173 will be one of many explosive battles set to descend upon the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena next month. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more exciting news surrounding the must-watch spectacle.