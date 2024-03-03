“He legit quit” - Shamil Gaziev’s corner confession sparks abrupt end to UFC Vegas 87 main event, fans react

The UFC Vegas 87 main event ended in a weird stoppage after Shamil Gaziev's argument with his corner made referee Mark Goddard suspicious. It turned out that the Dagestani fighter could not see out of his eye, which prompted the referee to wave off the fight.

Gaziev took a major jump in terms of competition in his second UFC fight, taking on the No.12-ranked heavyweight contender Jairzinho Roezentruik in the UFC Vegas 87 main event on March 2.

By the end of round four, Gaziev was wearing a significant amount of damage on his face despite a strong start to the fight and he appeared to be arguing with his corner between rounds four and five.

Goddard, who could not understand the conversation due to the language barrier, called to cage-side doctor to take a look at Gaziev's eye. After a close inspection by the doctor, Goddard waved off the fight and declared Rozenstruik the winner by TKO.

MMA Fans were unimpressed with Gaziev's performance and shared their thoughts on the fight.

Gaziev, who won 11 of his 12 professional MMA fights with early stoppages, took a similar approach against Rozenstruik. However, the veteran fighter weathered the early storm and started chipping at Gaziev with jabs, body shots, and leg kicks. This sustained attack contributed significantly to the Dagestani fighter's loss.

By the end of round four, Gaziev seemed visibly exhausted as he failed to take Rozenstruik to the ground or launch meaningful offense in stand-up. Rozenstruik was ahead on two of the three judges' scorecards heading into the fifth round.

While Judge Derek Cleary gave two rounds to each fighter, judges Sal D'Amato and Chris Lee scored the majority of rounds in Rozenstruik's favor.