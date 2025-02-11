“He did not let me go” - Prajanchai says his utter dominance visibly frustrated challenger Ellis Badr Barboza 

Last weekend, dual-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai showed the world a whole new level of clinical mastery in Muay Thai. The main event card of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza ended in an unquestionable win for the champion, unleashing a calculated assault of punches, elbows, and counterattacks aimed mostly at the challenger's face.

The bout was sprinkled with a fair bit of drama, with a clinch lasting a couple of seconds after the ref called for a break, ending only after the referee had stepped in to physically enforce the clinch break. The same round ended with a brief but intense staredown.

In the post-event interview, Prajanchai addressed the incident:

"I think he was getting frustrated for some reason. Because after the bell rang, he did not let me go. He just kept me in the clinch. So that's why the ref had to step in and separate us."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the press conference below:

"Dared to be great" - Ellis Badr Barboza reflects on his failed world title bid against champ-champ Prajanchai in Bangkok

Ellis Badr Barboza had high hopes for his title shot, but things unfortunately didn't go according to plan, with a fourth-round TKO due to a gaping cut over his eye. He took to social media with a post regarding the outcome of the match:

"Dared to be great. 🦁 Alhamdulillah in victory, Alhamdulillah in defeat. Didn't go my way yesterday. Had some setbacks in the last 10 days of camp, but that's part of life. No excuses, just lessons. Thank you to everyone for the support, always."

The loss is a setback for the ONE upstart, but his eagerness to prove himself has earned him the champion's praise.

For now, Prajanchai retains two golds as the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion with a shot for boxing gold potentially in the works.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.