Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev are scheduled to take on each other in the co-main event of UFC 313. The pair went through a war in their earlier meeting inside the octagon. An MMA coach offered his honest take on Gaethje getting outstruck by Fiziev at the pay-per-view event.

Ad

Both fighters have exciting fighting styles. The Highlight' is coming off a devastating KO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300. Meanwhile, he is sliding on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Gaethje and Mateusz Gamrot in his recent outings to the octagon.

As the pair prepares to take on each other, Eric Nicksick offers his opinion of the bout. Talking to Tim Welch while previewing the fight, he said:

"That Fiziev fight was very close, the last takedown and Justin didn't do any damage with that last takedown, but that last takedown kinda won him the fight. Both these guys whip those hard leg kicks just and throw f*cking hooks from their armpits Jesus Christ."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's only three rounds though. Gaethje was preparing for five rounds with Hooker and this fight is for three rounds with Fiziev, but f*ck I love Justin Gaethje but if Ihad to bet money I think Fiziev might tune him up. ...Maybe not tune him up but just when you're going tit for tat, point for point that guy is so f*cking sharp, he won't let you throw one kick for free," he added.

Ad

Watch Eric Nicksick's comments on Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2 below (54:23):

Ad

Rafael Fiziev banks on vast experience to defeat Justin Gaethje in the rematch at UFC 313

Rafael Fiziev fought a very close fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 286. He lost by a majority decision in the bout. The duo are set to lock horns with each other again in a rematch after Dan Hooker withdrew from the fight against Gaethje at UFC 313 due to an injury.

Ad

Fiziev stepped up and agreed to share the octagon with 'The Highlight' in a rematch in the co-main event, replacing Hooker.

Ahead of the fight, Fiziev spoke to MMA journalist and presenter Megan Olivi and revealed how his experience comes in handy to beat the former UFC interim lightweight champion at UFC 313.

"I'm trained and I've fight since 11 years old. I have a lot of fights, amateur fights, Muay Thai, kickboxing, I have a big huge experience on fights and yeah this is all my life, this is how I live, if I don't fight, this isn't me. That's why I believe in my skills so much."

Ad

Watch Rafael Fiziev's comments on beating Justin Gaethje below (1:14):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.