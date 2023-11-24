"He liked my jokes" - Mark Zuckerberg's MMA coach Khai Wu talks getting hired by the Meta CEO 

Mark Zuckerberg's BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) training generally takes place at Omnimovement Martial Arts, where he found a frequent training partner and instructor in 28-year-old mixed martial artist Khai Wu. A featherweight known as 'The Shadow,' Wu boasts a record of seven wins and four losses.

While he has fought twice for Bellator and has since signed with the PFL, which recently acquired Bellator in a stock deal, he is better known for helping Zuckerberg train on the mats. According to Khai Wu, it was his humor and banter that won the billionaire tech mogul over.

In an interview with The Sun, Wu touched on his relationship with Zuckerberg and how it came to fruition:

"Mark was looking for martial arts instructors and our team just so happened to fit the bill. So when we met him, I thought it was just going to be a one-time thing. But then I think we got along, and I think he liked my jokes. We’ve been teaching him ever since."

While Zuckerberg may have appreciated Wu's humor, the billionaire has also likened himself to a serious martial artist, even pursuing sparring sessions with elite-level fighters like Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Mark Zuckerberg's MMA training subsequently left him wanting an MMA bout.

After Elon Musk issued a public challenge for one, Mark Zuckerberg accepted it, but it never came to be. As it turns out, Musk was never serious about his proposal for an MMA fight, despite significant interest from the likes of UFC CEO Dana White.

Has Mark Zuckerberg's BJJ training led to medals?

Having trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for years now, Mark Zuckerberg made the decision to compete in the sport at an amateur level. In doing so, he, such as actor Tom Hardy, participated in several Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments. But how did he perform? To many people's surprise at the time, Zuckerberg did exceptionally well.

He captured several medals, including gold and silver, before finally tasting defeat. That, however, has only motivated him to continue training. The billionaire is a noted fan of combat sports, having even sparred with some of the world's top fighters to sharpen his skills.