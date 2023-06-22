Pat McAfee has entered the chat. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has expressed his thoughts on the news that two of the technology world's biggest tycoons could fight in a bout.

Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Twitter that he would fight Facebook/Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in a cage fight.

Zuckerberg responded with a post of his own, simply saying, "Send me location." McAfee saw this news and decided to add his own humor to the idea of the two tech giants possibly squaring off.

He copied the message that Zuckerberg left and added a GIF of his own. The GIF appeared to show a robot, suggesting that the two fighting in a cage may be as interesting as the robot.

Musk started this conversation about a possible fight after Meta released news about their platforms. Zuckerberg announced that he was coming up with a new app called 'Threads' that would be a competitor to Twitter.

Considering the backlash that Musk has received about the way he has changed Twitter since purchasing it, he may want to be concerned.

Instead, he apparently wants to cage-fight Zuckerberg. No doubt that if this did come to fruition, both would broadcast that match on their social media platforms.

Why did Pat McAfee decide to leave FanDuel for ESPN?

Last month, rumors became reality as Pat McAfee announced that he was taking 'The Pat McAfee Show' and leaving FanDuel for ESPN. It wasn't that much of a shock considering he already works with the network during college football season.

However, what was shocking was that he walked away from a $120 million deal with FanDuel for a smaller contract with ESPN. The former NFL punter recently told the New York Post that he did so in order to spend more time with his family.

He and his wife Samantha recently welcomed their first child in early May. This new deal will give McAfee more downtime.

He said that ESPN will handle the production side of the show and will garner new league rights deals through the network. As of right now, he and his small team are responsible for behind-the-scenes operations.

"Their production assets, league rights capabilities, and access to everything in the sports world makes us incredibly pumped about the possibilities and can’t wait to get started this fall."

He told the Post that he is excited about the new venture and the ability to bring his show to the network this upcoming fall.

