Pat McAfee has been hinting that there may be a move for his hit show. In recent days, he has hinted that it was 'up to something season'. While the news will be released within the next seven to 10 days, the former Indianapolis Colts punter has said that it will be the biggest thing to happen to the show.

On Tuesday morning, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that the former NFL punter could be close to signing a deal with ESPN. This means that he could be leaving his contract with FanDuel, which was estimated to be worth $120 million.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Update: Pat McAfee is "contemplating" leaving his $120M FanDuel deal and ESPN is the leading candidate to be his new home, per @AndrewMarchand "The exact amount of money McAfee will earn in a deal is not known, though it is expected to be in the eight-figures-per-year range."

While the news isn't yet confirmed, "The Pat McAfee Show" could soon be under the ESPN umbrella and give viewers another outlet to watch the hit sports-based show.

Fans of "The Pat McAfee Show" weren't exactly pleased by the news that the show may be joining ESPN. Almost all of them agree that the show may change and lose the key aspects that make it different from the rest. While the show has broken some of the biggest news in sports, it also doesn't have a filter and the use of expletives is common among Pat McAfee and his co-hosts.

So, if ESPN does in fact strike a deal with the former NFL punter, fans will be skeptical at first and will determine for themselves whether the show has lost its 'charm'.

Gino @GMas315 Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Oh man, this feels like it would be a huge mistake for Pat. ESPN will ruin the authenticity of the show quickly

Crippy @Crippy87 @NFL_DovKleiman @AndrewMarchand So the end of it being a good show. @NFL_DovKleiman @AndrewMarchand So the end of it being a good show.

Lennox @VNNetsraK Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Ugh. They're gonna clean it up.

qǝlɐɔ @PunishedCaleb Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Big mistake

Emanuel @EmanuelSamaan99 @NFL_DovKleiman @AndrewMarchand If he goes to ESPN the show is cooked @NFL_DovKleiman @AndrewMarchand If he goes to ESPN the show is cooked

MICHAΞL @MBerns247 Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



DON'T DO IT PAT!!! THEY'RE GOING TO RUIN EVERYTHING THAT WE LOVE ABOUT YOUR SHOW!! PAT NOOOOOOOOOOOO

How long did Pat McAfee play in the NFL?

Pat McAfee played his collegiate career at West Virginia, where he was a kicker for the Mountaineers for four seasons. In his senior season in 2008, he was named a First Team All-American. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Pick No. 222: The Colts pick kicker Pat McAfee, West Virginia University, baby. He's the new Vanderjagt. Pick No. 222: The Colts pick kicker Pat McAfee, West Virginia University, baby. He's the new Vanderjagt.

The Colts drafted him as a punter and not a kicker, as the team already had veteran Adam Vinatieri. He made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2009 and was named to the NFL's Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016.

He played eight seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, missing just one game in 2010 in his entire NFL career. Due to knee injuries and having to undergo three knee surgeries throughout his career, he announced his retirement from the National Football League in February 2017.

Before starting his own show, he worked for Barstool Sports as a contributor. Along with hosting his own show, he also works as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay as well as hosting various WWE events.

