"He’ll be, ‘No más!’ on the stool” - Eddie Hearn wildly predicts Ryan Garcia to quit in his corner against Devin Haney 

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are scheduled to face off in a much-anticipated clash on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The build-up ahead of the bout has been filled with controversy, mostly stemming from Garcia, who has caught the attention of the combat sports world with his online antics.

Having claimed to have been kidnapped, as well as being forced to watch minors be sexually assaulted, 'KingRy' has left many scratching their heads regarding his behavior.

His unusual antics have continued throughout fight week, as he missed weight by over three pounds yesterday and downed what appeared to be a beer at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

The bout was initially scheduled as a WBC super lightweight title fight, but following Garcia's weight miss, the belt is no longer on the line.

Haney's co-promoter, Eddie Hearn, was interviewed by Fight Hub TV after the weigh-ins, where he predicted a Roberto Duran-esque result, stating that "KingRy' will quit on his stool.

"The guy is having a time at the moment. But when you watch him shadow box, all the attributes that could win him the fight still exist. Speed and power... Maybe the way he's at will help him be more aggressive... Or maybe he just goes, 'That's not for me.' And gets out the ring."

Hearn continued:

"[I think] he'll be, 'No más!' on the stool. I think he'll get schooled, and I think he'll get hurt and I think he'll sit on his stool and go, 'Nah.'"

Watch Hearn's prediction for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia below from 0:40:

Devin Haney confirms Ryan Garcia followed through with $500k per pound bet

During the final pre-fight press conference, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia shook hands on a bet that if either of them were over the 140-pound limit, that person would be fined $500,000 per pound.

Having expressed concerns that 'KingRy' might not make the weight in the build-up to the fight, Haney will now receive a payment of $1.5 million, according to the WBC champion.

Following Garcia's recent weight miss, 'The Dream' took to X to confirm that his opponent had committed to paying the hefty fine, writing this:

"Ryan honored the $500k per pound.."

See Haney's post about Ryan Garcia below:

Expand Tweet

'KingRy' also took to X to share his thoughts on his weight miss, and stated that he did not want to drain himself by cutting the additional three pounds, and stated that he was "here to win".