"He looked heavy, right?” - Devin Haney speaks out on concerns about Ryan Garcia’s weight after heated face-off

Ryan Garcia has been labeled as looking "heavy" just a few days out from the official weigh-ins for his WBC super lightweight title fight against Devin Haney on April 20.

The pair will be required to make 140 pounds at the weigh-ins, and neither fighter has missed weight in their careers.

The pair of longtime rivals recently appeared in New York ahead of their title fight, where they were involved in a shoving match during a heated face-off. Garcia arrived without a shirt, and following the event's conclusion, his appearance prompted 'The Dream' to discuss the potential for weight miss.

The WBC champion was interviewed by FightHype.com, where he said this:

"He looked heavy. He looked heavy, right? He's going to make weight. He's got to make weight. I feel good, I feel amazing. 140 [pounds], I'm growing into the weight class even more. I feel stronger, better, faster. I'm excited about the weight, the camp has gone, I can't wait until Saturday."

Given that Haney and Garcia have only ever fought below 140 pounds in their careers, it would come as a surprise should either of them miss weight.

Devin Haney labels Ryan Garcia a "h*e" after shoving him during heated face-off

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are set to go to war on April 20 in their seventh meeting overall.

The pair have met six times in the amateur ranks of the sport, with both fighters holding three wins each. Ahead of their WBC title fight, Garcia aptly dubbed his clash with Haney as a "Game 7, winner takes all" scenario.

There were concerns that the fight would not materialize due to some concerning behavior displayed by 'KingRy' in the months following the bout's official announced.

However, with only three days until fight night, it seems that all that will stop the fight from taking place now is a drastic weight miss.

Whilst the pair may have been friends during their rise to the top of professional boxing, there appears to be no love lost between them now. They recently appeared in New York as part of the pre-fight promotional duties, where a heated face-off ensued, ending with Haney shoving his opponent in the face.

'The Dream' took to X after the incident and uploaded footage of the face-off, writing this:

"Not a conspiracy... Ryan a h*e! 4 days"

