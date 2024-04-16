How many career knockouts does Devin Haney have? Exploring undefeated American's history of finishes

WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney is one of the best boxers of this generation. The 25-year-old is on an upward trajectory in his career and despite being relatively young, he has defeated notable boxers like Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr., and Regis Prograis.

Haney has been praised for his well-rounded skillset and most of his opponents have failed to breach his defense to get away with meaningful offense. However, that cannot be said about the American boxer's opponents as many of his wins came by knockouts.

How many career knockouts does Devin Haney have?

Devin Haney is undefeated in his professional boxing career with a perfect 31-0 record and has 15 T/KO wins to his credit. Haney started his career with back-to-back knockout wins over Gonzalo Lopez and Jose Iniguez.

Most of Haney's knockout wins came before his ascension to the champion's throne. 13 of the American boxer's first 20 professional victories came by the way of knockout.

Haney looked poised to continue with his finishing streak as his stature grew in the sport. However, it has been observed that getting knockouts and highlight reel finishes gets rare as the level of competition increases. As a result, Haney is 14-0 in title fights and only four of those title fight wins came by T/KO.

Haney's last TKO win came against Zaur Abdullaev in September 2019 when the Russian's corner pulled him out of the fight after Round 4. All 10 of his subsequent victories came by unanimous decision.

Interestingly, no boxer has held a winning scorecard against Haney so far. However, his unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May 2023 was greatly disputed, as many felt that 'Loma' had done enough to win the fight on the scorecards.

Haney intends to go back to his finishing ways as he takes on one of the more popular boxers of his generation this weekend.

Devin Haney promises to knock Ryan Garcia out to show that he is levels above 'King Ryan'

Devin Haney is set to defend his WBC super lightweight title against Ryan Garcia on April 20. The fight will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada and it is one of the most highly anticipated boxing clashes in recent memory.

While both men are confident in their ability to snatch a victory, Haney seems intent on proving that he is a far better boxer than Garcia. Recently, he said:

"Wallahi, I promise you. I promise you I'm knocking Ryan out. The world's going to see that. I'm levels above this dude. He's a C-level fighter. I'm an A+ fighter and I'mma show it."

Catch Haney's comments below (2:05):

Poll : Do you think Devin Haney will knockout Ryan Garcia? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback