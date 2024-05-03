"He’ll chin him” - Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez has no issue “smashing” Oscar De La Hoya

Canelo Alvarez's rift with his former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, almost boiled over during the final press conference ahead of his clash with Jaime Munguia on May 4th.

The undisputed super middleweight champion worked with De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions for many years. Together, Alvarez was able to sign the most lucrative deal in the sport's history - a $365 million/5 year deal with DAZN broadcasters.

However, issues began arising between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and De La Hoya after signing with DAZN, as the super middleweight believed his promoter to be making deals without his consent.

The issues led to the pair parting ways in Nov. 2020, but the beef appears far from over as they almost came to blows during a recent press conference.

Eddie Hearn, who briefly worked with the Mexican, recently shared his thoughts on the beef between Alvarez and De La Hoya. Hearn stated that the super middleweight was more than happy to trade punches with his fellow countryman, if the occasion arose.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman was recently interviewed by The Stomping Ground, where he said this:

"I spoke to Saul last night. He will smash [De La Hoya], he will chin him. He wouldn't hesitate to chin him. I think he'd love to. But that's a very, very bitter relationship. You heard Saul's comments, which are damning and horrific for Golden Boy. But they are what they are."

Canelo Alvarez confirms he would have punched Oscar De La Hoya if he got any closer

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia are set to face off in an epic all-Mexican clash on May 4th, with the title of undisputed super middleweight champion up for grabs.

Munguia currently works with Oscar De La Hoya at Golden Boy Promotions, who stole the headlines during the final pre-fight press event after his heated exchange with Alvarez.

The Guadalajara native was interviewed by Arash Markazi in the aftermath of the event, where Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez confirmed that he was ready to start throwing punches if the moment arose.

He said this:

"Yeah, I will [punch him]. If he came closer I [will] f**k him [up]... He tried to steal money from the fighters... I have proof he tried to steal money from me... He's a f***ing a**hole. He doesn't care about his fighters."

