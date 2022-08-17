"He'll fight Glover Teixeira inside a phone booth" - Michael Bisping breaks down Jon Jones' "technical brilliance" for potential Francis Ngannou fight

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes that Jon Jones has no holes in his fight game. He recently noted that 'Bones' has had little issue defeating boxers, wrestlers or submission artists throughout his career.

Jones, a former light heavyweight champion, is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The only notch on an otherwise perfect record (26-1) was a disqualification due to an illegal elbow.

The American's dominance at 205lbs resulted in the 35-year-old vacating the belt in 2020, with a desire to test himself against the best in the heavyweight division.

Speaking in the latest video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' broke down Jones' ability in the octagon and his chances against heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

"Jon Jones is a master technition. He's very technical in every element of mixed martial arts. He'll outwrestle people, he'll beat wrestlers at their own game, he'll beat jiu-jitsu guys, he'll submit black belts and he'll beat kickboxers on the feet. He'll fight Glover Teixeira inside a phone booth up against the side of the fence. He really is so technically brilliant."

Bisping added:

"The fight with Francis Ngannou is something I was looking forward to, I thought that would be sensational and Ngannou, of course, has insane knock out power.... Going up against Francis Ngannou, that is an interesting one, but as we know, he tore his MCL or ACL, and he's out of action for quite some time."

Coach believes Jon Jones will put an end to the GOAT debate if he captures the heavyweight title

Jon Jones could put an end to the debate of the greatest mixed martial artist of all time if he can successfully defeat Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title.

Coach Brandon Gibson, the striking coach of 'Bones', already believes that the 35-year-old should be considered the GOAT. However, he noted that Jones could solidify his claim if he captures heavyweight gold.

Speaking on Submission Radio, Gibson stated that the former two-time light heavyweight is not only aiming to become the heavyweight champ, but also earn the legacy of the greatest fighter in the history of the sport.

"That's the most prized title in all of combat sports. Being the heavyweight champion - that's the baddest man on the planet. So I agree that if Jon retired today, he's the greatest, but I think Jon wants to cement that legacy where there is no talk about Adesanya or Khabib, or Fedor, or anybody else... I think winning this heavyweight belt will truly do that for him."

