"He'll find a way to get a red card" - Sergio Ramos set to be in attendance at UFC Jacksonville in support of Ilia Topuria has fans hyped

Ilia Topuria is set to headline his first-ever UFC event this weekend against Josh Emmett at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. For his fight, Topuria will have a special supporter who is a sporting icon in Spain.

Topuria holds a dual nationality as he was born to Georgian parents but moved to Spain as a teenager. It was in Spain that Topuria began his mixed martial arts journey and training. He made his professional debut in a regional competition in 2015.

Legendary Spanish defender and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will reportedly be in attendance at the UFC Jacksonville event alongside FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv Spanish football stars Sergio Ramos and Ferran Torres will be in attendance on Saturday at #UFCJacksonville in support of Ilia Topuria. Spanish football stars Sergio Ramos and Ferran Torres will be in attendance on Saturday at #UFCJacksonville in support of Ilia Topuria. https://t.co/50ZSirlnbt

Fans were quick to joke about Ramos' tendency to be red carded during matches and his aggressive nature on the field. A fan wrote:

"He'll find a way to get a red card"

✞ @SamueIDavid8 @dannyseguratv He'll find a way to get a red card @dannyseguratv He'll find a way to get a red card

Another fan stated:

"Sergio Ramos should stay in the cage for a while, since he loves to break people..." [translation via Google]

Julio Padron @Jcpc80 @dannyseguratv Sergio Ramos se debería meter un rato en la jaula, ya que le encanta quebrar gente... @dannyseguratv Sergio Ramos se debería meter un rato en la jaula, ya que le encanta quebrar gente...

Fans also expressed their excitement for the footballing star's presence and called for a UFC event in Spain soon.

"Niceee"

"wow"

"#UFCEspaña pronto. Barcelona [round pushpin emoji]"

One fan jokingly asked if Gerard Pique, who was Sergio Ramos' longtime national team partner in the backline and FC Barcelona rival, would be present.

"Is the true goat going to attend?"

Fans also spoke of the impact Ramos' appearance in support of Ilia Topuria will have on Spanish MMA audiences.

"MMA in Spain [flag of Spain emoji] will grow a lot. Equivalent when Spain won the World Cup in 2010 South Africa." [translation via Google]

Ariel Doberman @DobermanAriel crecerá muchísimo. Equivalente cuando España ganó la mundial en 2010 Sudáfrica. @dannyseguratv La MMA en Españacrecerá muchísimo. Equivalente cuando España ganó la mundial en 2010 Sudáfrica. @dannyseguratv La MMA en España 🇪🇸 crecerá muchísimo. Equivalente cuando España ganó la mundial en 2010 Sudáfrica.

Sergio Ramos' appearance at Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett tipped to draw in Spanish fans

Sergio Ramos is a globally recognized athlete and his presence at the UFC Jacksonville event is predicted to bring in a new wave of fans, especially from Spain.

Journalist Luke Thomas tweeted about the massive social media following that Ramos has and how Ilia Topuria stands to benefit from it if he can get a positive result against Josh Emmett.

"Sergio Ramos has 59 million followers on Instagram for Americans wondering how popular he is. For context, NFL star Patrick Mahomes has less than 10% of that on the same platform. Anyway, this is a sign Topuria is about to tap into something big in Spain with a win."

Check out the tweet below:

Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ @lthomasnews Danny Segura @dannyseguratv Spanish football stars Sergio Ramos and Ferran Torres will be in attendance on Saturday at #UFCJacksonville in support of Ilia Topuria. Spanish football stars Sergio Ramos and Ferran Torres will be in attendance on Saturday at #UFCJacksonville in support of Ilia Topuria. https://t.co/50ZSirlnbt Sergio Ramos has 59 million followers on Instagram for Americans wondering how popular he is. For context, NFL star Patrick Mahomes has less than 10% of that on the same platform. Anyway, this is a sign Topuria is about to tap into something big in Spain with a win. twitter.com/dannyseguratv/… Sergio Ramos has 59 million followers on Instagram for Americans wondering how popular he is. For context, NFL star Patrick Mahomes has less than 10% of that on the same platform. Anyway, this is a sign Topuria is about to tap into something big in Spain with a win. twitter.com/dannyseguratv/…

Poll : 0 votes