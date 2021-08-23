"He'll be getting a whole lot of knuckles in his mouth" - Tommy Fury sends a message to Jake Paul ahead of next week's press conference

Tommy Fury is set to fight Anthony Taylor in a light heavyweight bout next week, while YouTuber Jake Paul will clash with Tyron Woodley in a cruiserweight fight on the same card.

Paul vs. Woodley will serve as the headlining matchup for the event, which will take place on August 29.

Ahead of next week's press conference for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight, Tommy Fury, who is the half-brother of Tyson Fury, spoke to BT Sport Boxing.

Opening up about his rivalry with Jake Paul, the Englishman stated:

“My gut feeling is I don’t think he’s got the balls to say what he’s been saying over on social media because it’s a lot different when you’re sitting there and I’m sitting here face to face. So, let’s see if he’s got the balls to say it to me in person. Because, if he does, he’ll be getting a whole lot of knuckles in his mouth, I’ll tell you that, before the fight.

“Well, let’s make no mistake here. My focus isn’t on Jake Paul. My focus is on the opponent at hand. I’m gonna deal with him. I’ve trained, you know, my dad can back me up in this. I’ve trained like I’ve got a shot at the WBC world title. I’ve trained as hard as I possibly can for this. I’m not overlooking anybody. I’ve got to get past this man first, and then we can put the full attention on him.”

Catch BT Sport Boxing's interview with Tommy Fury below:

Tommy Fury suggests Jake Paul can’t fight when the chips are down

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Tommy Fury was also asked what he thinks about Jake Paul purely as a boxer and irrespective of the fame, money, and other things that the 24-year0old brings to the table. Fury replied by saying:

“He is what he is. He’s big. He’s strong. He can come forward. He can have a fight, and he’s training hard. He obviously loves what he’s doing because you won’t be in it otherwise. And that’s it. But look at the class he’s fighting, yeah. Look at his opponents for God’s sake. You can’t really classify that. So, when he gets in front of a man who can fight, then you’re gonna see the true dimension of Jake Paul, whether he can actually fight or not. Because, when the chips are down, you’ve gotta see how they react.

“I know how I react. I’ve done it when I’ve been 14 years old against big heavyweights smashing me in the front of the face three times a week for about two years. I know what I’ve got inside of me. So, one day, Jake Paul’s gonna have to reach down to that place and see what he’s got. And I don’t think he’s got the same minerals as me.”

