"He'll do that for Jake Paul" - Fans react as Nate Diaz comes clean on nearly taking Conor McGregor’s Road House role

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz claims he was supposed to star as Knox in Doug Liman's 2024 film 'Road House,' which starred Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, among others.

However, Diaz allegedly declined the role, which was then played by McGregor.

During an appearance on The HJR Podcast, Diaz claimed to have rejected the role after learning that Gyllenhaal would be starring as the movie's protagonist, Dalton. He said:

"I was supposed to do Conor McGregor's part in 'Road House.' That was my part, but I was like I'm not fighting, go in there and lose a fight. I've seen the original Roadhouse. So I'm the main bad guy? I'm supposed to fight who's the Patrick Swayze, then? And they said it was Jake Gyllenhaal, and I'm like, 'I ain't going to no movie and losing to no Brokeback Mountain.' F**k that. I'm good. I can't do it."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments in the second clip below:

Fans flocked to the comments section with hilarious reactions. A user wrote:

"He'll do that for Jake Paul but not Jake Gyllenhaal."

Another commented :

"0% chance mate could read a script 😂"

Few others wrote:

"Conor killed that sh*t😂I dont think he was acting"

"Come on Nate you can't read the lines it ain't happening dude 😂"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @happypunch on Instagram]

Nate Diaz aims UFC return

Nate Diaz has hinted at a UFC return. The Stockton native stated in the previously mentioned podcast that a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor can settle "unfinished" business whenever McGregor returns to the octagon.

Diaz said:

"I plan on going back to UFC. If they have me, I would like to go back and f**king whoop someone's ass... Whenever he's [Conor McGregor] back. Me and him for sure got unfinished [business]."

Besides McGregor, Diaz also expressed interest in fighting BMF champion Max Holloway and former UFC featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria.

"Those are the guys right there who I wanna fight like Max Holloway. But, besides that, I would like to fight other guys really good too… [Ilia] Topuria, he's really good. But he's smaller than me. So."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (9:23):

