Nate Diaz says he rejected Conor McGregor's part in Jake Gyllenhaal starrer 'Road House': "Losing to no Brokeback Mountain"

Nate Diaz may have turned down a movie role that was later seemingly offered to his former rival Conor McGregor. Diaz recently revealed that he was offered the part played by McGregor in Road House, the 2024 action remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The role called for Diaz to play a villain opposite Gyllenhaal, who took on the lead once made iconic by Patrick Swayze. But Diaz wasn’t interested in showing up to lose a staged fight, especially not in a film that paired him with the star of the critically acclaimed 2005 film Brokeback Mountain.

Speaking on a recent episode of The HJR Podcast, Diaz said:

"I was supposed to do Conor McGregor's part in Road House. That was my part but I was like, 'I'm not fighting,' I'm not going to go in there and lose in a fight. I [have] seen the original Road House, I'm like so I'm the main bad guy, I'm supposed to fight? Okay, who's Patrick Swayze then? And they said it was Jake Gyllenhaal. I'm like I ain't going to no movie and losing to no Brokeback Mountain. I'm good... I'm like, 'I ain't losing nobody in no fight.'"

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (13:00):

Meanwhile, McGregor embraced the role, and while the movie received mixed reviews, the UFC star's performance drew plenty of buzz for his over-the-top intensity.

The McGregor-Diaz rivalry has remained one of the most iconic in UFC history, dating back to their split two-fight series in 2016. A third fight has been teased for years, with both fighters keen on closing out that chapter of their careers.

Nate Diaz isn't impressed by the new generation of fighters

Nate Diaz sees a clear shift in the fight game and has observed that many new fighters in the UFC lack respect for the ones who paved the way. Diaz finds it odd that younger fighters who entered the sport years after him talk down like he’s irrelevant.

He pointed out that many of these younger names throw shade without understanding the grind. Diaz isn’t actively hunting fights, but said he’s always ready when the moment comes. Speaking on the aforementioned episode of The HJR Podcast, Diaz said:

"There [are] fools that are like 10 years younger, like in the UFC after me or 12 years after me, and they're like, 'Nate Diaz, you're a bit*h.' I'm like, 'Why [are] you talking to me like that? What, for real?' Just like all them fools, like Justin Gaethje when he came out. He got in UFC when [it] was like 2016 or some sh*t and he's like [disrespecting me]. I'm like bro, I'm not demanding respect or anything, but like why would I even acknowledge that? I should beat your a** when I see you."

