“He’ll need to have more experience” - Rodtang believes former MMA champ John Lineker isn’t a Muay Thai title contender yet

Rodtang Jitmuangnon isn't ruling out a potential clash with John Lineker in the art of eight limbs, but he thinks the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion needs a little more experience in the sport first.

After spending the last few years stacking bodies in the world of mixed martial arts, 'Hands of Stone' made his Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver, squaring off with 'The American Ninja' Asa Ten Pow.

Lineker scored another highlight-reel knockout in The Mile High City, finishing the America just before the three-minute mark of the second round.

A month later, Lineker added another win to his resume in the art of eight limbs, finishing Russian standout Alexey Balyko at ONE Fight Night 25. This time, 'Hands of Stone' did it in less than half a round.

Immediately following the win, Lineker called for a clash with Rodtang which prompted a response from 'The Iron Man' during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

"Maybe in the future, but as of now I don’t think so," Rodtang said. "He’ll need to have more experience and skills in fighting Muay Thai."

John Lineker is just one of many options for Rodtang following the events of ONE 169

Rodtang certainly has no shortage of options following his second career victory over British standout Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in Bangkok.

Unfortunately for 'The Iron Man,' he lost his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scale, ending a title reign that dated back more than five years. Rodtang is already setting his sights on reclaiming the crown, but a potential bout against Takeru Segawa or even a rematch with two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 could take precedence over another fight at flyweight.

If 'The Iron Man' does make his way to the bantamweight division—as many suggest he should—John Lineker will undoubtedly be one of the men waiting for him. But so will fighters like Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

Following the events of ONE 169, what do you think should be next for the Thai megastar?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

