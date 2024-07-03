"He'll reveal it in the ring" - Saemapetch eager to expose Nico Carrillo's faults at ONE Fight Night 23

As far as Saemapetch Fairtex is concerned, Nico Carrillo is human just like the rest of us, and has his own sets of faults and weaknesses in his game. The Thai megastar promises to expose those deficiencies inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium ring at ONE Fight Night 23 this coming Friday, July 5, live in US Primetime.

It's no secret that the no.1 ranked Carrillo is one of the most feared men in the stacked bantamweight Muay Thai ranks. 'King of The North' has looked untouchable in his first three matches in the world's largest martial arts organization, where he put Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Nong-O Hama to sleep.

The Scottish berserker fearlessly steps in and unloads his brutish power, with seemingly little regard for what his opponents throw at him.

Even Saemapetch admits he has yet to unravel Carrillo's overwhelming style. But once it's time to trade fists, the Fairtex Training Center product is confident he'll find the solution and halt the 25-year-old's hype train.

Saemapetch told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"Nico has almost everything. He is a foreign fighter with good Muay Thai skills. I still can't find his weakness, but maybe he'll reveal it in the ring."

He added:

"When I see his style up close, I will find the best way to approach him."

Nico Carrillo claims Saemapetch folds easily under pressure

While Saemapetch believes he'll find the hole in Carrillo's armor, the latter is also quite confident about getting his hand raised in this possible world-title eliminator in the 145-pound Muay Thai division.

After all, Saemapetch has been on the receiving end of some brutal finishes before. 'King of The North' told ONE during his interview:

"Whereas I've been on both sides of that, where I've had it put on me and come back to win. The pressure and getting hard don't faze me. My heart doesn't sink. I stay calm, whereas he panics."

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video free of charge.

