Scottish knockout machine Nico Carrillo aiming to finish Saemapetch: "It will be calculated and it will come"

Nico Carrillo reckons he will be in for a tough time maintaining his perfect finishing rate on the global stage against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23. Still, 'King of the North' believes it will arrive one way or another.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy superstar goes to war against the Thai superstar in a bantamweight Muay Thai joust, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on July 5.

With an eye on Jonathan Haggerty's gold, the division's top-ranked contender knows he cannot afford any slip-ups. And the best way to maintain his pursuit of 26 pounds of gold, of course, is to dazzle with another highlight-reel finish in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nico Carrillo shared his thoughts on how he'd like to ideally wrap up this tie:

"A knockout is coming. It will be calculated, and it will come. I will find it. I always do."

Nico Carrillo believes Saemapetch will fall flat to his power

Though Saemapetch owns a pretty solid chin, IQ, and hands for days, Nico Carrillo doesn't see him holding up for long against his high-octane Muay Thai style.

In the same interview, the 25-year-old added:

"They all crumble when they face me. Saemapetch will, just like everyone else. They all fall. Nobody has survived me yet."

Indeed, it has been a similar plot for everyone who has crossed paths with the Scottish slugger thus far.

He finished Nong-O Hama and Muangthai PK Saenchai in round two. Meanwhile, the top-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender opened his promotional account with a third-round finish of Turkish dynamo Furkan Karabag.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 23 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

The ONE interim lightweight MMA world title will be up for grabs in the main event when Ok Rae Yoon collides with Alibeg Rasulov.

