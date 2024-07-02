"My heart doesn't sink" - Nico Carrillo says he doesn't crumble under adversity unlike Saemapetch

The possible bantamweight Muay Thai world title eliminator between Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 this Friday will be a meeting between two certified knockout artists.

While Carrillo acknowledged the dynamite power that his Thai foe possesses, he believes Saemapetch's supposed lack of durability would be his downfall on June 5, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the no.1 ranked bantamweight contender made it clear that the Fairtex Training Product can certainly dish damage, but is unable to absorb them in return.

'King of The North' explained:

"Whereas I've been on both sides of that, where I've had it put on me and come back to win. The pressure and getting hard don't faze me. My heart doesn't sink. I stay calm, whereas he panics."

Nico Carrillo is talking about Saemapetch's previous shortcomings in ONE, where he got finished by the likes of Nong-O Hama, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Felipe Lobo, among others.

Carrillo, on the other hand, proved he could weather adversity in his battle with Nong-O last year. After nearly getting finished by the former world champion, the Scottish brawler roared back with a fantastic come-from-behind comeback TKO victory.

Nico Carrillo says a victory over Saemapetch cements his status as no.1 contender

With three wins and three finishes in the world's largest martial arts organization, Nico Carrillo is widely considered as next in line for a shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

'King of The North' doesn't mind proving it one more time. The 25-year-old KO machine is hell-bent on starching Saemapetch and await the victor of the upcoming Jonathan Haggerty vs Superlek world title clash at ONE 168: Denver.

Carrillo said in the same ONE interview:

"It's just a case of me holding my position. [When] I beat Saemapetch, then I'm really undeniable after that. I am certain that I should get the winner of Haggerty vs Superlek."

ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video will air live in US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

