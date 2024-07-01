"I'm undeniable after that" - Nico Carrillo eyes victor of Superlek vs Jonathan Haggerty if he beats Saemapetch

First-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo believes another decisive win over Saemapetch Fairtex solidifies his claim as the division's no.1 contender.

'King of The North', who finished all three of his opponents in the Circle so far, will return at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video, this coming Friday, July 5.

Carrillo knows another vicious finish against the fourth-ranked Thai puts him in pole position for the victor of the gargantuan clash in the promotion's US return at ONE 168: Denver.

The Scottish brawler will definitely keep a close eye on Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense against the prolific Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 6 at Ball Arena.

For Carrillo, it's all about making another loud statement with his fists to erase all doubts about the legitimacy of his title aspirations.

He told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"It's just a case of me holding my position. [When] I beat Saemapetch, then I'm really undeniable after that. I am certain that I should get the winner of Haggerty vs Superlek."

Nico Carrillo hasn't been shy of calling out Haggerty every chance he could. While we'd all love to see him lock horns with 'The General', a possible showdown with 'The Kicking Machine' is quite enticing as well.

First things first, though. Carrillo must first get past a fellow KO machine at ONE Fight Night 23.

Nico Carrillo doubts Saemapetch's chin holds up

The veteran Saemapetch has figured in plenty of wars, and Nico Carrillo believes there's already a lot of wear and tear in the Thai's body.

As such, 'King of the North' questioned if the Fairtex Training Center would be able to withstand the destructive capabilities of his strikes. Carrillo told the Sky Sports MMA Club:

"Just based on his last fight and the fight before, he went down with ease. He looked like he got scared a little bit. And I say this about his chin as well because he has been dropped many times. And I have not."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

