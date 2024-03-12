“He'll save the city one jab at a time” - Fans react to Sean Strickland threatening to punch any homeless person who sets camp by his house

Sean Strickland recently issued a warning, stating that he would physically confront any homeless individuals attempting to establish a camp in his neighborhood.

The former UFC middleweight champion is widely recognized for his bold and outspoken demeanor in the MMA community. He frequently expresses contentious viewpoints on topics such as feminism and other important socio-political matters.

Strickland recently voiced an unconventional perspective on X on the escalating issue of homeless individuals residing in tents along the streets of major US cities. He expressed frustration at the presence of a homeless encampment in a residential neighborhood. He strongly asserted that if someone sets up a tent near his home, he will physically confront them.

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to Strickland's remarks about physically harming a homeless individual with a wide range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Assault someone for being broke? Not the flex you think it is."

Another wrote:

"We gotta let Sean loose on Seattle. He'll save the city one jab at a time."

Check out some more reactions below:

"He’ll be cleaning out the streets in Philly in no time."

"No one wants to go to jail. Homelessness is big business, they want them on the streets to keep the funding pouring in."

Credits: @SStricklandMMA on X

Sean Strickland analyzes possible reason for Ryan Garcia's peculiar online actions

Sean Strickland recently delved into the apparent reasons behind Ryan Garcia's perplexing online behavior.

Initially, Strickland criticized 'KingRy' for using expletive language to discuss his mental health issues. However, he later reached out to the controversial boxer, offering his support.

In a recent post on X, 'Tarzan' seemed to contemplate the root cause of Garcia's obnoxious behavior, suggesting it could be linked to potential brain damage or chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) resulting from his extensive amateur career. Strickland shared a screenshot outlining Garcia's career, accompanied by a caption:

"No amount of money is worth the damage that has been done to this kid's brain... I'm out.."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

Garcia's recent behavior has created a wave of concern among fans in the combat sports community. Amid claims of being associated with occult practices and shocking accusations related to witnessing misconduct at Bohemian Grove, there are growing inquiries into Garcia's mental state as he prepares for a highly anticipated April 20 bout against Devin Haney.