"He look like swamp thing lol" - UFC lightweight vet reacts to Sean O'Malley's choice of outfit at UFC 299 pre-fight press conference

Bobby Green seemingly wasn't a fan of Sean O'Malley's outfit earlier this week.

'Sugar' is currently set to return to the cage later tonight in the main event of UFC 299. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Aljamain Sterling in August, O'Malley will face a longtime rival in the form of Marlon Vera.

'Chito' famously handed the young star his first career loss in the summer of 2020 by first-round TKO. Nearly four years later, the two bantamweights are set to run it back. Earlier this week, the two went head-to-head at the UFC 299 pre-fight press conference.

In classic O'Malley style, the bantamweight champion had a creative and sleek outfit. While 'Chito' was just wearing a basketball jersey, 'Sugar' made a show of the presser as he normally does. That being said, not everyone was a fan of his outfit.

On Instagram, UFC lightweight contender Green poked fun at O'Malley in a post showing the champion's outfit for the presser. 'King' compared the champion's green jacket to a swamp thing and wrote:

"He looks like swamp thing lol"

Check out Bobby Green's comment below:

What will Sean O'Malley wear against Marlon Vera? 'Sugar' reveals unique fight shorts

Nobody can say that Sean O'Malley isn't authentically himself.

While Bobby Green wasn't really a big fan of 'Sugar's' outfit earlier this week, that's the type of style that the UFC champion always wears. Those who have followed O'Malley's career for a long time know that he's a fan of flashy outfits.

To this point in his fighting career, the young star has done things in an unorthodox way. That will be seen later tonight in the main event of UFC 299, as O'Malley is wearing unique fight shorts for his first title defense.

Typically, UFC champions wear black and gold shorts. However, O'Malley has decided to wear pink shorts for his rematch with Marlon Vera later tonight. To this point, no fighter has ever worn pink shorts for a bout, let alone a champion.

Then again, O'Malley has proved to be a trendsetter in his UFC run. Later tonight, fans will get to see if those pink shorts provide any sort of boost against his longtime rival.

Check out Sean O'Malley's pink shorts in the post below: