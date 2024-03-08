The UFC is headed to Miami, Florida, for its next pay-per-view card, UFC 299. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

The main event of UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 will feature a thrilling bantamweight title showdown between the newly crowned champion Sean O'Malley and former foe Marlon Vera.

Taking the co-main event slot at UFC 299 will be an exciting lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and rising contender Benoit St. Denis.

Watch UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 fight preview below:

Let's take a look at all the main and prelim fighters competing on the UFC 299 card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC 299 main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC 299 event:

Sean O’Malley (c) vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweight title)

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit St. Denis (lightweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page (welterweight)

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Sean O'Malley (17-1-1NC)

Sean O'Malley captured the bantamweight crown with an emphatic second-round TKO of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last August. 'Sugar' will look to make a first successful title defense and avenge his loss to a former foe when he steps inside the octagon this weekend.

Marlon Vera (23-8-1D)

Marlon Vera stopped Sean O'Malley in their first meeting at UFC 252, securing a first-round TKO victory. The Ecuadorian run up a 5-2 record since dispatching 'Sugar' in 2020. 'Chito' dropped a split decision to Cory Sandhagen last March but rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz the same night O’Malley won the bantamweight title.

Dustin Poirier (29-8-1NC)

Dustin Poirier will enter this fight hoping to bounce back from his second-round KO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, which cost him the BMF championship. 'The Diamond' has gone 1-2 in his last three outings.

Benoit St. Denis (13-1-1NC)

Benoit St. Denis was handed his sole career defeat by Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the UFC debut in 2021. However, the French fighter reeled off five consecutive victories ever since with his last four triumphs coming via stoppage.

'God of War' most recently knocked out Matt Frevola at UFC 295, which earned him the Performance of the Night honors.

Kevin Holland (25-10-1NC)

Kevin Holland has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 2-3 in his last five trips to the octagon. In his latest outing in September, 'Trailblazer' suffered a split decision loss against Jack Della Maddalena.

Michael Page (21-2)

Michael Page is set to make his UFC debut this weekend. The former Bellator star scored a first-round TKO win over Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 last March and will look to carry that momentum into his octagon debut this weekend.

Gilbert Burns (22-6)

Gilbert Burns will look to to get back into the win column after getting outpointed by Belal Muhammad at UFC 288. The Brazilian will is currently 2-2 in his last four fights.

Jack Della Maddalena (16-2)

Jack Della Maddalena will enter this fight on the strength of a 16-fight win streak. The Aussie's last two victories came via split decision with his latest triumph coming over Kevin Holland in September.

Petr Yan (16-5)

Petr Yan finds himself on a three-fight for the first time in his professional career. 'No Mercy' was most recently outpointed by Merab Dvalishvili last March and is in dire need of a win this Saturday.

Song Yadong (21-7-1D-1NC)

Song Yadong will be seeking a third consecutive win when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. The Chinese sensation most recently edged out Chris Gutierrez in December.

UFC card tonight: UFC 299 preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's event:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber (women's flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos (lightweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)

Curtis Blaydes (17-4-1NC)

Curtis Blaydes had a three-fight win streak snapped in a TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich last time out in April 2023. 'Razor' will be determined to get back to his winning ways when he faces a streaking opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Jailton Almeida (20-2)

Jailton Almeida is riding a 15-fight winning streak into this bout and is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Derrick Lewis in November. Aside from his latest triumph over Lewis, all of the Brazilian's wins came via finish.

Katlyn Chookagian (18-5)

Katlyn Chookagian's four-fight win streak came to a halt in a unanimous decision loss to Manon Fiorot at UFC 280. The New Jersey native will hope to fight her way back into the win column when she returns to the cage on the UFC card tonight.

Maycee Barber (13-2)

Maycee Barber is riding a five-fight win streak into this matchup. 'The Future' most recently obliterated Amanda Ribas via second-round TKO and will carry that momentum into her upcoming fight at UFC 299 this Saturday.

Mateusz Gamrot (23-2-1NC)

Mateusz Gamrot was awarded a TKO victory after Rafael Fiziev suffered a brutal leg injury in the second round of their main event bout last September. 'Gamer' will be seeking a third consecutive win when he faces a former champion on the UFC card tonight.

Rafael dos Anjos (32-15)

Rafael dos Anjos will hope to get back into the win column after getting outpointed by Vicente Luque last time out in August. The Brazilian is currently 1-2 in his last three outings.

Pedro Munhoz (20-8-2NC)

Pedro Munhoz is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Marlon Vera, who is headlining the UFC 299 card this weekend. 'The Young Punisher' will hope to get back into the win column with a victory over Kyler Phillips.

Kyler Phillips (11-2)

Kyler Phillips will be seeking his third consecutive win on the UFC card tonight. In his latest trip to the octagon, the Arizona native edged out a unanimous decision win over Raoni Barcelos in August.