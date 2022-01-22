"He looked like a man that was on a mission" - Michael Bisping believes fans could see a brand new version of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 

Michael Bisping has revealed that after seeing Deiveson Figueiredo make weight for UFC 270, fans could witness a very different performance from the last time he stepped into the octagon.

In the initial rematch between Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, Figueiredo had an extremely tough weight cut. He believes it negatively impacted his performance.

Now in the buildup to their trilogy bout, Figueiredo has comfortably hit the flyweight limit. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was especially impressed with how Figueiredo looked on the scales, stating that:

"Figueiredo. The second person of the morning to weigh in. He went out there. Again, he looked like a million dollars. He had his hands in the eye. He looked very very happy. He looked like a man that had a tremendous weight cut. He looked like a man that was on a mission. A man that was here to shut up Brandon Moreno, to wipe that smug look off his face."

Michael Bisping gives his prediction for Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3

Despite Brandon Moreno being the betting favorite, Michael Bisping has recommended that fans put their money on Figueiredo. There is logic to Bisping's pick, as 'Deus da Guerra' would have defeated Moreno in the first fight, had it not been for a point deduction.

The second fight could arguably be put down to Figueiredo's awful weight cut not allowing him to compete at the top of his athletic capabilities. Now, having comfortably made weight, fans can expect to see a rejuvenated 'Deus da Guerra' step into the octagon, at least according to Michael Bisping, who states:

"Put your money on Deiveson Figueiredo. I feel like he's gonna come out here and he's gonna prove a point. Brandon Moreno's no walk in the park, but Deiveson Figueiredo has just got too much motivation. Too much power. And he's a nasty little s***. And i mean that in the best way possible. I believe Deiveson Figueiredo goes out there, gets a stoppage in rounds two or three. And then we're gonna see a quadrilogy."

