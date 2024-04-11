"He looked like a straight-up killer" - Kamaru Usman recalls meeting Charles Oliveira backstage before Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 274 

Kamaru Usman recently talked about meeting Charles Oliveira backstage at UFC 274 before Justin Gaethje's fight with 'Do Bronx'.

Oliveira faced Gaethje at UFC 274 in May 2022. In what would've been his second title defense, the Brazilian was stripped of the title for narrowly missing weight. The only contender left standing for the lightweight title that evening was Gaethje, who was defeated by 'Do Bronx' via first-round submission to leave the belt vacant.

Occasionally, some unfiltered moments among the fighters emerge. This particular encounter happened backstage at UFC 274, right before Oliveira and Gaethje's thrilling match. Usman suddenly found himself in front of Oliveira.

The two exchanged looks before the Oliveira extended his hand for a cordial fist bump. But Usman hesitated because he is close friends with Gaethje.

In a recent episode of Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast, Usman recalled meeting Oliveira backstage just before his fight against Gaethje. He said:

''I ain't going to hold you, that was hard. The way he walked in, he look like me, the entrance look like me. He looked like a straight-up killer, he walked in there with the red, he had the glasses on. It was fire, I got to give that to him.''

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:

The Brazilian is now set to fight Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. The bout will serve as the No.1 contender's fight at the promotion's historic event on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meanwhile, the former welterweight champion took on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in just 11 days' notice and forced a highly competitive fight out of 'Borz.' Many believed that Usman had either won a split decision or done enough to force a tie toward the end.

Charles Oliveira wants Islam Makhachev after UFC 300

In 2022, Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira via submission to win the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280.

At UFC 289, 'Do Bronx' decisively defeated Beneil Dariush, while the Dagestani successfully defended his title twice against former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. If the Brazilian prevails at UFC 300, he will aim to challenge Makhachev for the UFC gold.

During the UFC 300 media day, Oliveira shared his thoughts on the potential fight against Makhachev, saying:

''Dana even said it that I'm next in line and then I got injured and then Islam leg is injured as well. So let's take one thing at a time, let's get this win on Saturday and then we'll talk about.''

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (6:00):

