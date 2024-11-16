The highly controversial boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is over. 'The Problem Child' emerged as the victor, outpointing 'Iron Mike' via unanimous decision. Unsurprisingly, the bout has divided the internet with a plethora of celebrities weighing in.

Paul vs. Tyson started in exciting fashion, with 'Iron Mike' leading the action, bobbing and weaving to close distance and landing punches on his opponent. Paul however expertly maintained distance, poking at his opponent with singular shots from range to outbox the legend.

It was clear that Tyson lacked his mobility of old, and as was getting increasingly gassed as the event progressed. However, Paul failed to finish the fight before the bell.

Suffice it to say, the bout attracted much fanfare with reactions flooding social media as the results were read out.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who was intently watching the fight, left a disheartened note on X, writing:

"Magic isn't real."

Check out Joe Rogan's reaction to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below:

Veteran British journalist Piers Morgan lauded Tyson for his courage and spirit, writing:

"Prime Mike Tyson would've destroyed Jake Paul in 90 seconds. A 58-year-old Tyson went eight rounds against a much fitter and very capable boxer half his age. Mock him all you like, but Mike's got the heart of a lion, balls of steel, and will always be an absolute legend."

Multi-divisional world champion Terence Crawford had some harsh words for Tyson:

"He looked like trash, to train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy. I'm just glad he didn't get hurt out there."

Check out a few other reactions below:

During his post-fight interview, Tyson called out Logan Paul, revealing that his fighting days might not be over.

Check out Mike Tyson's interview following the loss to Jake Paul below:

Paul vs. Tyson has reportedly been quite lucrative for the promoters. Per a report by sports analyst Luke Thomas, the event has bagged a live gate of $17.8 million and is the biggest non-Las Vegas boxing gate in US history.

