"He looked pi*sed off" - When Dana White caught Khabib Nurmagomedov unhappy with his UFC Hall of Fame induction

In 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as arguably the greatest lightweight in the UFC, with a 29-0 record. In 2022, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. According to Dana White, 'The Eagle' was 'pissed off' with his UFC Hall of Fame induction.

There could have been a bunch of reasons why Nurmagomedov may have been angry with the UFC at the time. The first reason might have been due to the fact that his teammate Islam Makhachev was denied a title shot and was asked to face Beneil Dariush despite finishing Bobby Green in the first round at UFC Fight Night 202.

The other reason might have been due to the fact that Nurmagomedov's teammate Tagir Ulanbekov lost to Tim Elliot at the time. Here's what Dana White speculated about Nurmagomedov in an interview with Insider at the UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony 2022:

"He looked pissed off tonight. He was pissed off tonight. I don't know what happened to Khabib. I kept telling him, 'What pissed you off tonight'? I think that [the Ulanbekov loss] might be it, too."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Hall of Fame induction video:

Despite feeling the way he did, Khabib Nurmagomedov had a graceful Hall of Fame induction. 'The Eagle' remains one of the greatest prospects to ever have walked the famed UFC octagon.

With wins over names like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza and Rafael dos Anjos, to name a few, 'The Eagle' put on some of the most dominant performances in the UFC, only losing a round to 'The Notorious' at UFC 229.

"One of the greatest athletes ever to compete in professional sports" - Dana White's high praise for Khabib Nurmagomedov

Despite the highs and lows in Khabib Nurmagomedov's career, 'The Eagle' managed to have one of the most successful retirements from the UFC and the sport of MMA, with a stellar 29 wins and zero losses in his professional career. There was a time when 'The Eagle' struggled to find opponents to fight, along with being sidelined due to injuries.

Whatever the situations he might have found himself in, Nurmagomedov enjoyed a fruitful relationship with company president Dana White, especially after beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

All of Khabib Nurmagomedov's finishes:

At the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the UFC president showered high praise on the Dagestani pathbreaker referring to him as 'one of the greatest athletes to compete in professional sports'. Here's what White said:

"Khabib is one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in professional sports. No one dominated their opponents the way Khabib did. It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer."

Poll : 0 votes